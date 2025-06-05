Study abroad: Pursue MA International Development at University of Sheffield, applications open; check course details

The University of Sheffield, UK has opened applications for MA International Development course that starts in September 2025. The course is for students who want to learn about social and environmental justice, rural and urban development, and sustainability through research-led teaching and hands-on pedagogical approaches. Study abroad: Applications are open for MA International Development at University of Sheffield. (Shutterstock.com)

The MA International Development will be taught collaboratively by the School of Geography and Planning, School of Sociological Studies, Politics and International Relations.

It seeks to offer students with the theoretical and practical knowledge to undertake careers in development research and practice in the public, private and third sectors, a press statement informed.

It added that the course is rooted in principles of interdisciplinary learning, decolonising knowledge, connecting theory with policy and practice.

Besides, students will also have the flexibility to tailor the course to their own interests.

It focuses on a unique combination of academic excellence, tailored professional skills teaching, an optional field class, and a research-based dissertation (based on placements, research collaborations or independent research).

Students can also build a range of professional skills, and trained in core research methods in order to undertake an individual piece of original research.

They can also opt for optional international field class that eill help them engage with overseas development and community organisations through an intensive week of activities.

Who is eligible

Interested applicants must ensure they meet the following criteria:

Should have 3 or 4 year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% from a recognised university. Must have overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Application fee:

The overseas fee (2025 annual fee) is £27, 670.

Scholarship:

The University of Sheffield also offers International Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2025 to international students joining the University from selected regions including India to study a taught masters programme in September 2025.

As per the statement, the scholarship is worth £2,000 for courses in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Faculty of Social Science.

There is no separate application for scholarship, if applicants meet the eligibility and award criteria.

Applicants should accept their offer from the University of Sheffield before 4pm (UK time) on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, to receive this award.

For more information on the course visit the official website through this direct link.