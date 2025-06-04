Qualified JEE Advanced 2025? Here's all you need to know about IIT Delhi's Open House in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced an Open House event for candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2025 examination. IIT Delhi will organise the Open House in three major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Candidates who qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 can register in the link given here.

An initiative by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives at IIT Delhi under the 'Experience IITD' program, the Open house aims to help JEE Advanced 2025 qualifiers make informed decisions by helping them understand the academics, research, extra- and co-curricular activities, and campus life of IIT Delhi, a press statement informed.

The Institute will also address questions related to course structures, hostel life, career prospects, research exposure and international collaborations through sessions.

Notably, it is for the first time that the Open House will be organised across three major cities Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The objective is to reach a wider audience, offering students from different regions the opportunity to engage directly with esteemed faculty, students, and alumni of IIT Delhi, the statement added.

When does the Open House start?

The IIT Delhi Open House 2025 will kick off with an online session, ‘IIT Delhi Calling’, on Friday, June 6, at 6 PM.

The main event will be conducted on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in hybrid mode at IIT Delhi from 9:45 AM to 5 PM, and offline at ICT Mumbai 11 AM to 2 PM.

The final session will be held in Bengaluru on June 8, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM at IISc Bangalore.

Features of IIT Delhi Open House 2025

The Open House at IIT Delhi will have an interactive session featuring the Institute's Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee, along with the Deans of Academics and Student Affairs, who will provide insights into the Institute’s academic excellence, inclusive environment, and student support systems.

Participants will also get a chance to hear from the in-charge of the Office of Career Services (OCS), who will shed light on the range of career, placement, and internship opportunities available at IIT Delhi.

Not just this, the entrepreneurial ecosystem at the institute will showcase how students are empowered to translate their ideas into impactful ventures.

There will also be a session on the UG admissions at IITD’s Abu Dhabi campus, which will focus on the admission process and life at IITD-Abu Dhabi campus.

Moreover, the Open House will also feature interactive sessions with faculty, current students, and alumni, who will share their experiences in academics, research, extracurricular activities, and campus life of IIT Delhi.

Student clubs and societies at IIT Delhi will present live demonstrations and exhibits, offering attendees a glimpse into the myriads of co-curricular opportunities that exist at the institute.

Where to register:

Candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2025 should register for the physical events via this direct link.

For more details, visit https://josaa.nic.in/open-house/.