JEE Advanced 2025: Jalgaon resident Maijd Husain secures AIR 3, says focus and self-confidence key to success

Majid Mujahid Husain, a resident of Jalgaon and studied at Burhanpur, secured third rank in the JEE Advanced 2025, result of which announced on Monday morning. JEE Advanced Results 2025: Majid Mujahid Hussain (AIR 3) secured 97%marks in class 12. His brother Sajid has also been selected and secured 1600 rank in the JEE Advanced exam.

Majid along with his twin brother Sajid prepared for the exam by taking admission in a school in Burhanpur to avoid undue pressure and hustle bustle of the big cities. He secured 97%marks in class 12. His brother Sajid has also been selected and secured 1600 rank in the exam.

On his success, Majid said, “I studied here in Burhanpur as I wanted to avoid unnecessary mental stress. A big city and coaching might have given exposure to students but it has no role in deep understanding of concept. I am glad that my teachers and family helped me in studies and supported mentally a lot.”

“I used to study 12-14 hours a day and concentrated more on understanding the concepts. After success in Mains, I spent 10-12 hours for revision. I was expecting good rank in the JEE Advanced," he said by adding that Focus and self confidence is a key for success.

Husain's father Mujahid, who is a professor in Jalgaon University, said, “I am happy that my son made us proud today. He was an intelligent boy since childhood and won many olympiads in the school.”