JEE Advanced Result 2025 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link to check IIT JEE results

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result today, June 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, the institute also released the final answer keys. JEE Advanced result 2025 live updates JEE Advanced Result 2025 declared, here's direct link to check IIT JEE results

The JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25. The window to raise objections was open till May 27, 5 pm.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can check the JEE Advanced result from the official website by following these steps-

Open the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the JEE Advanced result link

Enter your login details

Submit and check the result.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025 analysis: Overall moderately difficult exam, Mathematics toughest, Chemistry easiest

IIT Kanpur conducted the IIT JEE Advanced 2025 exam on Sunday, May 18, in two shifts. JEE Advanced Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 187223 candidates were registered for JEE Advanced this year. After conducting the exam, the institute released the question papers and provisional answer keys.

Along with the result, IIT Kanpur announced the names of JEE Advanced toppers and cut-off marks.

Next, qualified candidates can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin tomorrow, June 3.

JEE Advanced is a national-level entrance examination for admission to IITs and some other participating institutions. The top 2.5 lakh candidates (all categories combined) who clear the JEE Main exam can take this entrance test.