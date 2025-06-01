JEE Advanced Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check scores when released, know credentials to be kept ready

JEE Advanced Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download JEE Advanced scores when out. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

JEE Advanced Result 2025 News Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is scheduled to release the results of JEE Advanced 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, once released....Read More

IIT JEE Advanced 2025 exam was held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025.

Those who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.

Earlier, the JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

IIT Kanpur will also release JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2025, toppers and cut-off marks, along with the results.

Keep these credentials ready:

Application/Registration Number JEE Advanced Admit card Password

JEE Advanced Result 2025: Steps to check when out

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Advanced Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in ad submit. Check your JEE Advanced Result 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on JEE Advanced Results 2025, direct link, cut off and more.