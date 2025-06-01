JEE Advanced Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to check scores when released, know credentials to be kept ready
IIT Kanpur will release the JEE Advanced Results 2025 on Monday, June 2. Given here are the steps to download the IIT JEE Advanced scores when out.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is scheduled to release the results of JEE Advanced 2025 on Monday, June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 will be able to check and download their results from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, once released.
IIT JEE Advanced 2025 exam was held on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025.
Those who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.
Earlier, the JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.
IIT Kanpur will also release JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2025, toppers and cut-off marks, along with the results.
Keep these credentials ready:
- Application/Registration Number
- JEE Advanced Admit card
- Password
JEE Advanced Result 2025: Steps to check when out
Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Advanced Result 2025.
- Enter your credentials to log in ad submit.
- Check your JEE Advanced Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Other than IITs, which institutes allow admissions through JEE Advanced?
Top institutes in the country, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) also allow students to take JEE Advanced qualified candidates to take admission to undergraduate and dual degree courses.
Check the list of institutes.
What happens after a candidate qualifies in JEE Advanced 2025?
Upon qualifying the JEE Advanced 2025, candidates will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.
What other details will be out along with the results
IIT Kanpur will release JEE Advanced Final Answer Key 2025, toppers and cut-off marks.
