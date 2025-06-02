JEE Advanced Results 2025: Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone tops CRL with 332/360 marks

Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE Advanced, the result of which was declared on Monday. He obtained 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16.She obtained 312 out of 360 marks. JEE Advanced Results 2025: Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone tops Common Rank List of JEE Advanced and Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate.(Combo Imgage)

A total of 180422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2025, held on May 18. In this exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 9404 are female and 44,974 candidates are male, according to a press release. IIT Kanpur has declared JEE Advanced Results 2025.

While Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone was declared topper, another IIT Delhi zone candidate Saksham Jindal who also scored 332 has been placed in rank second. Majid Mujahid Husain of IIT Bombay zone with 330 marks ranked third. Parth Mandar Vartak of IIT Bombay ranked fourth with 327 marks. Ujjwal Kesari with 324 marks of IIT Delhi zone stood fifth,

IIT Kanpur zone candidate Akshat Kumar Chaurasia with 321 marks is placed sixth and is the only candidate from the zone who made it among top 10 candidates who qualified JEE Advanced. Sahil Mukesh Deo of IIT Bombay zone also scored 321 marks stood seventh, Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya of IIT Delhi (319 marks) got eight rank, Arnav Singh of IIT Hyderabad (319 marks) is placed ninth and Vadlamudi Lokesh of IIT Hyderabad zone got 317 marks and is placed tenth.

Among top 10, candidates from IIT Delhi zone got 4, IIT Mumbai has 3, IIT Hyderabad 2 and IIT Kanpur has 1 candidate.

Among top 500 candidates who qualified JEE Advanced, IIT Bombay Zone has a maximum of 145 candidates, IIT Hyderabad 139, IIT Delhi 111, IIT Roorkee 53, IIT Kharagpur 32, IIT Kanpur 17 and IIT Guwahati 3.

Here’s a list of zone-wise top female candidates. They are Alice Paatel of IIT Bombay zone (155 CRL), Larissa of IIT Delhi (59 CRL) IIT Guwahati Saumya Shreyasee (581 CRL), IIT Kanpur’s Harshita Goyal (434 CRL), IIT Kharagpur Devdutta Majhi (16 CRL) and is topper among all women candidates who qualified JEE Advanced. IIT Hyderabad’s Korikana Rasagna (78 Crl) and Piusa Das (29 Crl) have topped in IIT Roorkee among women candidates.