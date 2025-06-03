JoSAA counselling registration 2025 begins at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has begun the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. JEE Advanced 2025 qualified candidates who wish to take part in the counselling process can now register themselves at the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA counselling registration 2025 has begun at josaa.nic.in. The direct link is give here.

Candidates must note here that the the last date to apply for JoSAA is June 12, 2025.

Here are a few important dates as per the official schedule:

The mock seat allocation-1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 8, 2025 will be released on June 9. The mock seat allocation-2 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025 will be displayed on June 11, 2025. Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 will end on June 12, 2025. Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation by JoSAA on June 13, 2025. Round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for JoSAA counselling 2025:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. Log in to your account with the registered credentials. Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

