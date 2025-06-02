JEE Advanced Toppers 2025: Rajit Gupta secures AIR 1, Saksham Jindal at AIR 2; here's top 10 list

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the results of JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their scores on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced Results 2025 live updates JEE Advanced Toppers 2025: Check the list of top 10 candidates of JEE Advanced 2025. (Representative image/HT File)

This year, Rajit Gupta has been declared topper, while Saksham Jindal has been placed in rank second. Both scored 332 marks and are from IIT Delhi zone.

Also read: JEE Advanced Results 2025: Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone tops CRL with 332/360 marks

Here are the top 10 candidates of JEE Advanced 2025:

RAJIT GUPTA - 332 - IIT DELHI SAKSHAM JINDAL - 332 - IIT DELHI MAJID MUJAHID HUSAIN - 330 - IIT BOMBAY PARTH MANDAR VARTAK - 327 - IIT BOMBAY UJJWAL KESARI - 324 - IIT DELHI AKSHAT KUMAR CHAURASIA - 321 - IIT KANPUR SAHIL MUKESH DEO - 321 - IIT BOMBAY DEVESH PANKAJ BHAIYA - 319 - IIT DELHI ARNAV SINGH - 319 - IIT HYDERABAD VADLAMUDI LOKESH - 317 - IIT HYDERABAD

Interestingly, IIT Delhi zone has 4 candidates in the list of top 10 scorers, IIT Mumbai has 3, IIT Hyderabad 2 and IIT Kanpur has 1.

Also read: JEE Advanced Result 2025 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link to check IIT JEE results

The JEE Advanced examination was conducted on May 18, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

A total of 180422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2025, of which 54,378 candidates have qualified. These include 9404 female candidates and 44,974 male candidates.

Also read: JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, here's how to apply

Now, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will open the registration window for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Candidates who qualified the JEE Advanced examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025.