New Delhi310C
Monday, June 2, 2025
    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results out at jeeadv.ac.in, check toppers list here

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 2, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results out at jeeadv.ac.in. Check toppers names here. 

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.  Along with the results, the Institute has released the JEE Advanced Final Answer Key for both- Paper 1 and 2. ...Read More

    Direct link to check JEE Advanced Result 2025

    Final answer key paper 1

    Final answer key paper 2

    This year the JEE Advanced examination was held on May 18, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

    Those who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on JEE Advanced Results 2025, direct link, cut off and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 2, 2025 10:27 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: How to check IIT JEE results?

    Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

    On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Advanced Result 2025.

    Enter your credentials to log in ad submit.

    Check your JEE Advanced Result 2025 displayed on the screen.

    Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    June 2, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Zone-Wise Top Female Candidates

    Alice Patel of IIT Bombay zone

    Larissa of IIT Delhi zone

    Saumya Shreyasee of IIT Guwahati zone

    Harshita Goyal of IIT Kanpur zone

    Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone

    Korikana Rasagnya of IIT Hyderabad zone

    Piusa Das of IIT Roorkee zone

    June 2, 2025 10:18 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Top 10 Candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)

    Rajit Gupta: 332 marks

    Saksham Jindal: 332 marks

    Majid Mujahid Husain: 330 marks

    Parth Mandar Vartak: 327 marks

    Ujjwal Kesari: 324 marks

    Akshat Kumar Chaurasia: 321 marks

    Sahil Mukesh Deo: 321 marks

    Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya: 319 marks

    Arnav Singh: 319 marks

    Vadlamudi Lokesh: 317 marks

    June 2, 2025 10:11 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Rank 1 Qualified Candidates in Various Categories

    Open (CRL): Rajit Gupta

    Gen-EWS: Vangala Ajay Reddy

    OBC-NCL: Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai

    SC: Shreyas Lohiya

    ST: Parth Sehra

    CRL-PwD: Harshal Gupta

    Gen-EWS-PwD: Sugam Kumar Thakur

    OBC-NCL-PwD: Varnit Vishwakarma

    SC-PwD: Sudhansh

    ST-PwD: Yash Goutharia

    June 2, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Who has topped IIT JEE exam?

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks.

    Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.

    June 2, 2025 10:01 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Where to check IIT JEE results?

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

    June 2, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results declared 

    JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: The IIT JEE results have been declared. 

