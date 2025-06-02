JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results out at jeeadv.ac.in, check toppers list here
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results out at jeeadv.ac.in. Check toppers names here.
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the results, the Institute has released the JEE Advanced Final Answer Key for both- Paper 1 and 2. ...Read More
Direct link to check JEE Advanced Result 2025
Final answer key paper 1
Final answer key paper 2
This year the JEE Advanced examination was held on May 18, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.
Those who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: How to check IIT JEE results?
Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
On the home page, click on the link to download JEE Advanced Result 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in ad submit.
Check your JEE Advanced Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Zone-Wise Top Female Candidates
Alice Patel of IIT Bombay zone
Larissa of IIT Delhi zone
Saumya Shreyasee of IIT Guwahati zone
Harshita Goyal of IIT Kanpur zone
Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone
Korikana Rasagnya of IIT Hyderabad zone
Piusa Das of IIT Roorkee zone
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Top 10 Candidates in Common Rank List (CRL)
Rajit Gupta: 332 marks
Saksham Jindal: 332 marks
Majid Mujahid Husain: 330 marks
Parth Mandar Vartak: 327 marks
Ujjwal Kesari: 324 marks
Akshat Kumar Chaurasia: 321 marks
Sahil Mukesh Deo: 321 marks
Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya: 319 marks
Arnav Singh: 319 marks
Vadlamudi Lokesh: 317 marks
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Rank 1 Qualified Candidates in Various Categories
Open (CRL): Rajit Gupta
Gen-EWS: Vangala Ajay Reddy
OBC-NCL: Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai
SC: Shreyas Lohiya
ST: Parth Sehra
CRL-PwD: Harshal Gupta
Gen-EWS-PwD: Sugam Kumar Thakur
OBC-NCL-PwD: Varnit Vishwakarma
SC-PwD: Sudhansh
ST-PwD: Yash Goutharia
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Who has topped IIT JEE exam?
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Rajit Gupta of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 332 out of 360 marks.
Devdutta Majhi of IIT Kharagpur zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 16. She obtained 312 out of 360 marks.
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Where to check IIT JEE results?
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results declared
JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: The IIT JEE results have been declared.