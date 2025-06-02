JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: IIT JEE results out at jeeadv.ac.in, check toppers list here

JEE Advanced 2025 Result Live: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the results through the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the results, the Institute has released the JEE Advanced Final Answer Key for both- Paper 1 and 2. ...Read More

Direct link to check JEE Advanced Result 2025

Final answer key paper 1

Final answer key paper 2

This year the JEE Advanced examination was held on May 18, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced provisional answer key was released on May 25, and Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 27, 5 pm.

Those who qualify in the exam can participate in the JoSAA counselling process for IIT admissions, registrations for which will begin on June 3, 2025.

