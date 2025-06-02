JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, here's how to apply

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on June 3, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow, here's how to apply (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The registration and choice filling process will begin at 5 pm tomorrow. The last date to apply for JoSAA is June 12, 2025.

The mock seat allocation 1 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 8, 2025 will be displayed on June 9. The mock seat allocation 2 based on the choices filled- in by candidates as on June 10, 2025 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in, registration begins on June 3

The Josaa will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025. The round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to register

All the eligible candidates who want to apply for JoSAA counselling can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registeration details.

4. Once registration is completed, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and your registration is done.

7. Once registration is done, download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been declared. The IIT JEE results can be checked by candidates on the official website of JEE Advanced. Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released.

JEE Advanced Result 2025 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link to check IIT JEE results

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.