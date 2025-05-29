Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in, registration begins on June 3

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 29, 2025 01:00 PM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule has been released. The registration for counselling will begin on June 3, 2025. 

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the schedule through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released, registration begins on June 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released, registration begins on June 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration/ choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA will be done on June 3, 2025. Candidates who qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 8, 2025, after the declaration of the AAT result.

The mock seat allocation list 1 will be out on June 9, 2025 and the display of mock seat allocation 2 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 will end on June 12, 2025. The Josaa will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to register 

All the eligible candidates who want to apply for JoSAA counselling can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registeration details.

4. Once registration is completed, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and your registration is done.

7. Once registration is done, download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in, registration begins on June 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On