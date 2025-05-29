JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released at josaa.nic.in, registration begins on June 3

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the schedule through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025 schedule released, registration begins on June 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration/ choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA will be done on June 3, 2025. Candidates who qualify for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill in their AAT-specific choices starting from June 8, 2025, after the declaration of the AAT result.

The mock seat allocation list 1 will be out on June 9, 2025 and the display of mock seat allocation 2 will be displayed on June 11, 2025.

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 will end on June 12, 2025. The Josaa will reconcile data, verify, and validate it on June 13, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to register

All the eligible candidates who want to apply for JoSAA counselling can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registeration details.

4. Once registration is completed, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and your registration is done.

7. Once registration is done, download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.