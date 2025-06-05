IIM Kozhikode, Emeritus launch AI Officer Programme to equip workforce in enabling AI-powered growth in India

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has joined hands with Emeritus to launch an AI Officer Programme that features an online certificate course by Kellogg Executive Education. AI Officer Programme will offer 120+ pre-recorded videos and 9 live-online sessions led by IIM Kozhikode faculty, complemented by masterclasses from industry experts. (Representative image/iStock)

The programme has been designed for technology leaders and managers who are engaged in driving AI adoption and innovation within their organizations. The course will enable them to translate AI strategies into actionable business plans.

As per a press statement, the programme is also suited for strategic business leaders looking to lead AI-powered business models and align AI initiatives with enterprise goals.

Not just this, data science and analytics professionals aiming to expand their understanding of AI strategy and its real-world business applications will benefit from the programme’s comprehensive, cross-functional approach, the statement added.

IIM Kozhikode Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee while announcing the launch of the AI Officer Programme said, “The next frontier of leadership will be defined by our ability to harness the intelligence of machines with the wisdom of mindful leadership.”

He highlighted that the AI Officer Programme, in collaboration with Kellogg Executive Education and Emeritus, “is a bold step towards shaping professionals who can turn AI into a force for purposeful transformation—contextual, ethical, and impactful.”

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President - India & APAC at Emeritus, said that the AI Officer Programme, offered by IIM Kozhikode with an online certificate program by Kellogg Executive Education.

“It is a transformative programme designed to equip leaders to harness AI for enterprise-wide transformation. The programme offers a practical, India-relevant roadmap to move from siloed AI pilots to enterprise-wide transformation,” Singhal added.

According to IIM Kozhikode, the AI Officer Programme will offer the following benefits:

Craft an India-contextual AI Strategy aligned with global best practices Lead AI Transformation across business units and enterprise systems Evaluate and Apply the Right Technologies for your industry Navigate AI Ethics & Regulation with clarity and confidence Communicate AI Value to stakeholders across cultures Build High-Impact AI Teams that drive innovation Apply Learnings to a Real-World Capstone Project

About the course:

The AI Officer Programme will offer 120+ pre-recorded videos and 9 live-online sessions led by IIM Kozhikode faculty, complemented by masterclasses from industry experts.

There will be peer learning, networking sessions, and activity-led modules designed for hands-on learning.

The curriculum also includes a guided capstone project to develop a personalized AI playbook and an optional campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode for deeper engagement.

Additionally, learners will explore cutting-edge concepts such as agentic AI and GenAI applications.

Important course details:

Course begins on June 30, 2025 Course duration: 30 Weeks Learning mode: Online + Live Sessions, masterclasses and office hours Eligibility: Graduate/diploma holder (10+2+3) with minimum 7 years of work experience. Course fee: INR 3,00,000 + GST Certification: Participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode after successfully completing the course. Additionally, online course completed with a minimum grade of 80 per cent will earn a verified digital certificate from Kellogg Executive Education.

For more details, visit the official website through this direct link.