Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional merit list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, here's how to check

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra is scheduled to release the provisional general merit list on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Candidates who applied for the admission process will be able to check the provisional list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The provisional general merit list will be releasing on June 5, 2025, at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the list when released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to check provisional list

Candidates can check the provisional list when out by following these steps

1. Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 provisional list.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the provisional list displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Once the list is out, the submission of objections/correction requests in the provisional general merit list through 'grievance redressal' in student login will be allowed from June 6 to June 7, 2025.

Next, the finalization of general merit list will be done on June 8, 2025.

Notably, the admission process for Class 11 is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will close the registration process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 on June 5, 2025. . The link to apply will remain active till 2 pm.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.