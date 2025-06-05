Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Last date to register today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link here

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will close the registration process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to take admission in Class 11 in the state can apply online through the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in. The link to apply will remain active till 2 pm. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Last date to register today, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional general merit list will be displayed on June 5, 2025. Objections or correction requests can be submitted from June 6 to June 7, 2025. The general merit list will be finalised on June 8, 2025.

According to details released by the state school education department, the admission process for Class 11 is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for Class 11 admission registration can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.