Maharashtra FYJC admission schedule revised, registration to resume on this date

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will resume the online application process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 on May 26. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra FYJC or Class 11 admission up to June 3 on mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission schedule has been revised

These are the important dates candidates should remember-

Application start date: May 26

Last date to apply: June 3

Provisional general merit list: June 5

Submission of objections / correction requests in the provisional general merit list: June 6 to 7

Finalisation of general merit list: June 8

Zero Round -Quota Admission for Minority, Quota, In-House Quota, Management Quota at college level list will provided by department: June 9 to 11

Display of junior college allotment listL June 10

Submission of documents and enrolment in college: June 11 to June 18.

This year, Maharashtra 11th admission is being conducted for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges in the state. This is the first time that admissions will be conducted through a centralised online portal.

The department has launched an official WhatsApp channel to curb misinformation and protect parents and students from fake websites and online admission scams. It will provide accurate information about the FYJC or Class 11 admission process.

Maharashtra FYJE admission: Why has the schedule been revised?

The registration process started on May 21 but the schedule was revised after the website crash and subsequent derailment of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission process. The directorate of secondary and higher secondary education has now announced that the process will resume on Monday, May 26, at 11 am.

Mahesh Palkar, director (Projects) of school education, posted this information on the department’s official website.