Maharashtra FYJC 2025: Class 11 admission registration from tomorrow, practice session underway, check important dates

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will begin the online application process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 tomorrow, May 21. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra FYJC or Class 11 admission up to 6 pm on May 28. Maharashtra FYJC 2025: Class 11 admission registration from tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students can choose up to ten Junior colleges as their preference during the application process.

Meanwhile, the practice session of filling out online application forms is underway. The process started yesterday, May 19, at 11 am and will close at 6 pm today, May 20.

“This is practice session only, this data will be deleted from admission portal on midnight of 20-05-2025 and students need to do fresh registration and fill in actual application form from 21-05-2025,” a message on the official website reads.

To apply for Maharashtra FYJC or Class 11 admission, candidates need to visit mahafyjcadmissions.in.

This year, Maharashtra 11th admission is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce and Science streams, according to details released by the state school education department.

This time, admissions will be conducted through a centralised online portal.

To curb misinformation and protect parents and students from fake websites and online admission scams, the department has launched an official WhatsApp channel. It will provide accurate information about the FYJC or Class 11 admission process.

Colleges facing technical issues during the process can contact the helpline number 8530955564 or email support@mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Important dates

The provisional merit list for the first round of FYJC admission will be released on May 30, at 11am. The final merit list will be published on June 3 at 4pm.

The zero-round seat allotment will take place on June 5, followed by college allotment lists on June 6.

Students have to complete the admission process between June 6 and 12. Candidates who are allotted their most preferred college must take admission in the same college.

Number of vacant seats after the first round will be shared on June 14 and after that, the second round of admissions will begin.