Mumbai: With Class 10 results announced, the state’s school education department has launched an official WhatsApp channel to provide accurate information about the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission process. The move aims to curb the spread of misinformation and protect students and parents from falling prey to fake websites and online admission scams. State launches WhatsApp channel for FYJC admissions

Admissions for the academic year 2025–26 will be conducted through a centralised online system. The school education department appealed to the students and their parents to rely only on official sources for updates. The centralised admission system aims to bring transparency and uniformity to the process, while reducing the risk of fraudulent activity. The newly launched WhatsApp channel will serve as a key platform for real-time updates and official communication regarding FYJC admissions.

As of Wednesday, 8,443 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered on the official portal. These institutions submitted information about their available arts, commerce, science courses and seats for admission. Sampat Suryavanshi, director of secondary education said that the verification and certification of this data is being carried out at the divisional level. “There are over 11,000 junior colleges in the state, and we urge the remaining institutions to complete their registration by May 15 without fail,” said Suryavanshi and added that the colleges which miss the deadline will not be able to participate in the centralised admission process.

Facilities for FYJC admission will be available to students from May 19 onwards. Colleges facing technical issues during the process can seek help via the helpline number 8530955564 or email support@mahafyjcadmissions.in.