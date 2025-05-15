Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State launches WhatsApp channel for FYJC admissions

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Mumbai's school education dept launches WhatsApp channel for accurate FYJC admission info, aiming to combat misinformation and online scams.

Mumbai: With Class 10 results announced, the state’s school education department has launched an official WhatsApp channel to provide accurate information about the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission process. The move aims to curb the spread of misinformation and protect students and parents from falling prey to fake websites and online admission scams.

State launches WhatsApp channel for FYJC admissions
State launches WhatsApp channel for FYJC admissions

Admissions for the academic year 2025–26 will be conducted through a centralised online system. The school education department appealed to the students and their parents to rely only on official sources for updates. The centralised admission system aims to bring transparency and uniformity to the process, while reducing the risk of fraudulent activity. The newly launched WhatsApp channel will serve as a key platform for real-time updates and official communication regarding FYJC admissions.

As of Wednesday, 8,443 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered on the official portal. These institutions submitted information about their available arts, commerce, science courses and seats for admission. Sampat Suryavanshi, director of secondary education said that the verification and certification of this data is being carried out at the divisional level. “There are over 11,000 junior colleges in the state, and we urge the remaining institutions to complete their registration by May 15 without fail,” said Suryavanshi and added that the colleges which miss the deadline will not be able to participate in the centralised admission process.

Facilities for FYJC admission will be available to students from May 19 onwards. Colleges facing technical issues during the process can seek help via the helpline number 8530955564 or email support@mahafyjcadmissions.in.

News / Cities / Other Cities / State launches WhatsApp channel for FYJC admissions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On