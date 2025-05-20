Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th registration begins tomorrow at mahafyjcadmissions.in
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th admission registration begins tomorrow at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will start the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration process on May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to register for Class 11th admission can find the link through the official website of School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in....Read More
The link to register will be activated at 11 am tomorrow and will close at 6 pm on May 28, 2025. Actual Student registration and online submission of Application with their preferences can be done within this time period.
The student will be able to enroll a minimum of one and a maximum of ten preferences of Junior Colleges.
This year, Maharashtra 11th admission is being held for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges and Arts, Commerce and Science streams, according to details released by the state school education department. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration dates and other details.
