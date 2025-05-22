DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Live Updates: Kerala 12th HSE results today, websites to check marks

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Live Updates: Kerala 12th HSE results will be announced today

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Kerala +2 or HSE or 12th result 2025 today, May 22. When announced, candidates can check the plus on the following websites- results.hse.kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in results.digilocker.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in In addition, the results will also be available on these mobile apps-...Read More

SAPHALAM 2025

iExaMS-Kerala

PRD Live

Kerala General Education and Employment Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 3 pm. Students will be able to check their marks online 3:30 pm onwards.

In the press conference for Kerala +2 result 2025, the DHSE is expected to share the pass percentage, gender wise pass percentage, district wise performance and other details.

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

Kerala +2 Result 2025: How to check DHSE 12th or HSE results?

To check the Kerala plus two results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on theDHSE Kerala +2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit and check your result.