State announced schedule for FYJC online admission statewide

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2025 06:44 AM IST

Students can register by entering their basic details such as name, address, and Aadhaar number on the official admission portal, which will also be announced shortly by the government

MUMBAI: While the date for Class 10 results is yet to be announced by the Maharashtra State Board, the state government has officially declared that the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process will begin on May 19.

Thane, India - May -05, 2025: HSC 12th results have been declared and students are seen in Thane checking the results on their mobile phone and celebrating ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, May -05, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )
Thane, India - May -05, 2025: HSC 12th results have been declared and students are seen in Thane checking the results on their mobile phone and celebrating ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, May -05, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Students can register by entering their basic details such as name, address, and Aadhaar number on the official admission portal, which will also be announced shortly by the government. After completing this initial step, they can select their preferred junior colleges through the same online system.

The admission will take place in four regular rounds, followed by a special ‘Open Admission for All’ round to fill remaining vacant seats. The last round will be strictly based on merit. The government has made it clear that no admissions would be allowed outside the online system, ruling out manual or management quota entries.

Classes at junior colleges will commence after the first four rounds of admission are completed. The divisional deputy directors of education will oversee the process and issue necessary instructions to higher secondary schools and colleges.

CAP marks a major shift in the admission process for Class 11. Until now, the CAP system was used in select urban areas such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. From 2025–26, this system will apply to all districts in the state. Officials said the fully-digital approach offers a more convenient, reliable, and transparent experience for both students and parents.

