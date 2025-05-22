Fresh timetable to be issued for FYJC admissions after website crash

MUMBAI: Hours after complaints of technical glitches on the online portal for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions https://mahafyjcadmission.in on Day One, the state government decided to announce a fresh admission schedule on Thursday. The website crashed within an hour of opening, leaving hundreds of thousands of students and their parents anxious and confused. New Delhi, India - June 3, 2016: students summiting their Admission Form at Internet Cyber Cafe at Delhi University on May 4, 2015 in New Delhi, India. The open house sessions give students and parents holistic information about the university and answers students admission related queries in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 3, 2016. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Mahesh Palkar, director (Projects) of school education, stated in his official note “Keeping in mind the interests of the students and correction of technical matters, the revised schedule of the 11th admission process will be announced on May 22 at 3pm in respect of Round No 1.”

According to education officials, the cause of the crash was because nearly 1.5 million students were attempting to access the platform simultaneously. This year, the Maharashtra state government has for the first time rolled out a centralised online admission process for FYJC across the entire state.

Palkar’s note stated that valuable suggestions related to technical changes in the online admission system had been received from parents, students as well as concerned officials, staff, and educationists in the state. “Although the application process starts late on the portal, students will be given sufficient time to fill the application form and register their preference,” said the note, allaying any possible fears. “Efforts are being made to ensure that no error remains. The opening time of the admission portal will be indicated online. Students will also be informed through e-mail and mobile messages.”

Despite these reassurances, the portal crash triggered widespread panic among parents and students. “We have been trying to register since morning, but the site just won’t load. The school had told us to hurry, and now my daughter is worried she will miss out,” said a parent from South Mumbai.

The state government has given colleges the green light to begin the new academic year for FYJC starting from July 1, provided that at least 50% of the seats are filled. Colleges that have not reached this threshold will have until August 11 to begin classes.

Palkar clarified this flexibility allowed in starting the academic session. “According to the government resolution, the Class 11 academic year officially begins on August 11,” said his note. “However, school managements may begin classes earlier if 50% of the total intake is completed or by July 1, whichever comes first.” The early start is encouraged in the interest of students’ academic continuity.

Another concern that colleges across the city are raising is about a new rule affecting in-house quota admissions. Under the revised policy, junior colleges will now reserve only 10% of their total seats for in-house students—down from the previous 20%. The rule also tightens eligibility criteria: only students who have completed Class 10 from a secondary school located within the same premises as the junior college, and managed by the same institution, will qualify for in-house admissions.

This change is expected to significantly impact city-based colleges. “In a city like Mumbai, where space is a major constraint, how can a single management build multiple institutions within the same premises?” questioned a college principal. “Until last year, students from schools under the same management within a reasonable distance like one kilometre were considered for in-house admissions. This new rule will negatively affect many students and the admission process.”