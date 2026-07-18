Minerva Academy marches into Gothia Cup semifinals

India’s Minerva Academy FC continued its campaign at the Gothia Cup-2026 (World Youth Cup) in Sweden, storming into the semifinals with an 8-0 victory over Bolivia’s Cancheritos Football Club in a one-sided quarterfinal on Friday. Players in action during the Gothia Cup-2026 in Sweden on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Indian side dominated from the opening whistle, displaying clinical finishing and disciplined defending throughout the contest. T Kipgen opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Nongrem doubled the lead a minute later.

Donald made it 3-0 in the 19th minute, while Haokip struck twice in the 21st minute and first-half stoppage time (25+1’). Paikhomba added another in the 22nd minute, with Nongrem completing his brace in the 43rd minute and Kipgen scoring his second in the 48th minute to seal a comprehensive victory.

Minerva’s defence was equally impressive, shutting out the Bolivian attack and registering another clean sheet as the Indian youngsters booked their place in the last four.

Earlier, in the pre-quarterfinals, Minerva produced one of the most dominant performances of the tournament, thrashing French side OFC Couronnes 17-1. Ngamba and Nongrem starred with hat-tricks, with Ngamba finding the net in the 1st, 34th and 46th minutes, while Nongrem struck in the 36th, 39th and 41st minutes.

Aswin, Seiminsang and Nongdren scored two goals each, while T Kipgen, Potovei, Haokip, Wangshem and Korou also got on the scoresheet. The French side had no answer to Minerva’s relentless attack and disciplined tactical setup throughout the 50-minute contest.

Having scored 25 goals across their last two knockout matches while conceding just once, Minerva Academy has established itself as one of the favourites for the title and will now look to continue its remarkable run in the semifinals.