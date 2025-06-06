Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, make corrections till tomorrow

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list on June 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the provisional merit list through the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list out at mahafyjcadmissions.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the schedule, the submission of objections/correction requests in the provisional general merit list through 'grievance redressal' in student login can be done from June 6 to June 7, 2025. The finalization of general merit list will be done on June 8, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list: How to check

Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the merit list by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. Once done, click on submit and your merit list will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The zero round-quota admission for minority, quota, in-house quota, management quota at college level list will be provided by department from June 9 to June 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.