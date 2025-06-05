JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results on HT Portal

Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the JAC Class 12th Result 2025 for the Arts stream on June 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12th examination can check the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results on the HT Portal after the results are declared. The result link will be activated after the results are declared. JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live Updates JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand 12th Arts result on HT Portal(File photo)

To check the results on the HT Portal, all candidates who appear will have to register online before the declaration of results to get alerts.

The Jharkhand Board 12th result for the Arts stream will be announced at 2 pm. The Jharkhand Board Chairman will declare the results today. The direct link to check JAC 12th results on official websites will be activated at 2.15 pm.

Candidates can check the Jharkhand Class 12 Arts results on the official JAC website at jacresults.com or results.digilocker.gov.in.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand 12th Arts result on HT Portal

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the HT Portal by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Education page.

2. Click on the board exam link available on the page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Jharkhand Board.

4. Now, again click on the Class 12 result link and then on the Arts stream.

5. Enter the required details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.