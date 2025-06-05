JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check

JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter Result for Arts stream will be announced soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results when declared on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The result can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

The Class 12 arts results was scheduled to be announced at 2 pm and result link was scheduled to be activated at 2.15 pm.

Along with the official websites, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result will also be available on the HT Portal. Students need to register first to get result alert after declaration.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results on HT Portal

The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

How to Access Your JAC 12th Arts Result

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.