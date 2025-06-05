JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter Result will be announced soon. The result link will be activated after the results are announced. Follow the blog for latest updates.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter Result for Arts stream will be announced soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results when declared on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The result can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More
The Class 12 arts results was scheduled to be announced at 2 pm and result link was scheduled to be activated at 2.15 pm.
Along with the official websites, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result will also be available on the HT Portal. Students need to register first to get result alert after declaration.
JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results on HT Portal
The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.
How to Access Your JAC 12th Arts Result
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.
1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.
2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the results and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Class 12 arts results not out yet
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check results on official website?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Keep admit card in hand
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 12 results?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Exam dates
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Other details to be available with results
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Board Chairman to announce results
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Only 20 minutes to go
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: District wise performance in 2024 for Arts stream
SIMDEGA 98.830% students pass
KHUNTI 97.800%
KODARMA 97.480%
GUMLA 96.920%
HAZARIBAGH 96.770%
LATEHAR 95.700%
SERAIKELA 95.350%
E. SINGHBHUM 95.260%
RANCHI 95.260%
LOHARDAGA 94.850%
W. SINGHBHUM 94.730%
CHATRA 94.670%
GIRIDIH 94.410%
DHANBAD 93.990%
RAMGARH 92.910%
BOKARO 92.800%
GARHWA 92.620%
JAMTARA 91.580%
DEOGHAR 89.520%
DUMKA 89.220%
PAKUR 87.600%
SAHEBGANJ 85.740%
GODDA 85.330%
PALAMU 81.940%
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Gender wise pass percentage of Commerce, Science streams
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: List of official websites to check for result link
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science stream district wise performance this year
Latehar: 88.02%
Kodarma: 86.97%
Palamu: 85.79%
Hazaribagh: 84.79%
Giridih: 82.74%
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Commerce stream district wise performance this year
Latehar: 100%
Lohardaga: 98.69%
Simdega: 98.04%
Jamtara: 97.72%
Pakur: 96.29%
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Other details to be shared with results
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Exam dates
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Stream wise pass percentage
Science stream:79.26%
Commerce stream: 91.92%
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check results
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on Digilocker
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science stream pass percentage this year
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: This year, a total of 98634 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 78186 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage is 79.26%.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results on official website
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Timing of result
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results on HT Portal
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Arts toppers of 2024
Rank 1: Zeenat Parween, 472 marks
Rank 2: Bahamani Dhan, 466 marks
Rank 3: Dipali Kumari, 458 marks
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Result to be announced via press conference
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Details needed to check results
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of 2024
Appeared: 221855
1st Division: 84304
2nd Division: 115153
3rd Division: 7218
Pass Division: 10
Total pass: 206685
Pass percentage: 93.16 per cent.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science, Commerce stream results declared
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on these official websites
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Time of result announcement
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be announced via press conference
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When was Class 10 results announced?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check results on official website?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Arts results to be available on Digilocker
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check marks
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Details to be shared at press conference
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Who will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When can students check results?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Date and time
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 date: June 5
JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 time: 2 pm