Thursday, June 5, 2025
    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 5, 2025 2:19 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter Result will be announced soon. The result link will be activated after the results are announced. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check
    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter Result for Arts stream will be announced soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results when declared on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The result can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

    The Class 12 arts results was scheduled to be announced at 2 pm and result link was scheduled to be activated at 2.15 pm. 

    Along with the official websites, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result will also be available on the HT Portal. Students need to register first to get result alert after declaration. 

    JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results on HT Portal

    The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

    How to Access Your JAC 12th Arts Result

    To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

    1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

    2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the results and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 5, 2025 2:15 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Class 12 arts results not out yet 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 arts results have not been announced yet. 

    June 5, 2025 2:08 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check results on official website?

    1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

    2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the results and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 5, 2025 2:03 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Keep admit card in hand 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The admit card should be in hand to check the results. The press conference will begin anytime soon. 

    June 5, 2025 1:57 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check Class 12 results?

    1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

    2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the results and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 5, 2025 1:52 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Exam dates 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025.

    June 5, 2025 1:49 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Other details to be available with results 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

    June 5, 2025 1:46 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Board Chairman to announce results 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference.

    June 5, 2025 1:38 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Only 20 minutes to go 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Only 20 minutes left for the announcement to be made. Keep your admit card in hand to check the results when announced. 

    June 5, 2025 1:33 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: District wise performance in 2024 for Arts stream 

    SIMDEGA 98.830% students pass

    KHUNTI 97.800%

    KODARMA 97.480%

    GUMLA 96.920%

    HAZARIBAGH 96.770%

    LATEHAR 95.700%

    SERAIKELA 95.350%

    E. SINGHBHUM 95.260%

    RANCHI 95.260%

    LOHARDAGA 94.850%

    W. SINGHBHUM 94.730%

    CHATRA 94.670%

    GIRIDIH 94.410%

    DHANBAD 93.990%

    RAMGARH 92.910%

    BOKARO 92.800%

    GARHWA 92.620%

    JAMTARA 91.580%

    DEOGHAR 89.520%

    DUMKA 89.220%

    PAKUR 87.600%

    SAHEBGANJ 85.740%

    GODDA 85.330%

    PALAMU 81.940%

    June 5, 2025 1:24 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Gender wise pass percentage of Commerce, Science streams 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: In Commerce, the pass percentage of girls is 95.05% and that of boys is 78.47%.

    In Science stream, the pass percentage of girls is 80.29% and the pass percentage of boys is 78.47%.

    June 5, 2025 1:15 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 results for Arts stream will be available on HT Portal soon. Keep a check on this page for the result link.

    June 5, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: List of official websites to check for result link

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 1:01 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science stream district wise performance this year 

    Latehar: 88.02%

    Kodarma: 86.97%

    Palamu: 85.79%

    Hazaribagh: 84.79%

    Giridih: 82.74%

    June 5, 2025 12:58 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Commerce stream district wise performance this year 

    Latehar: 100%

    Lohardaga: 98.69%

    Simdega: 98.04%

    Jamtara: 97.72%

    Pakur: 96.29%

    June 5, 2025 12:56 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on HT Portal 

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Education page.

    2. Click on the board exam link available on the page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Jharkhand Board.

    4. Now again click on Class 12 result link and then on Arts stream.

    5. Enter the required details and click on submit.

    6. Your result will be displayed.

    7. Check the result and download the page.

    8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 5, 2025 12:29 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Other details to be shared with results 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

    June 5, 2025 12:25 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Exam dates 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025.

    June 5, 2025 12:17 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Stream wise pass percentage 

    Science stream:79.26%

    Commerce stream: 91.92%

    June 5, 2025 12:12 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check results 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results when declared on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The result can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 12:09 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on Digilocker 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 results for Arts stream will be available on Digilocker as well. All appeared candidates can check it on results.digilocker.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 12:04 PM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science stream pass percentage this year 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: This year, a total of 98634 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 78186 candidates have passed. The overall pass percentage is 79.26%.

    June 5, 2025 11:59 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results on official website 

    1. Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com.

    2. Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the results and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 5, 2025 11:55 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Timing of result 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The announcement of JAC result for Class 12 arts will be done at 2 pm. The link to check the JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 will be activated at 2.15 pm today.

    June 5, 2025 11:43 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results on HT Portal 

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Education page.

    2. Click on the board exam link available on the page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Jharkhand Board.

    4. Now again click on Class 12 result link and then on Science or Commerce stream.

    5. Enter the required details and click on submit.

    6. Your result will be displayed.

    7. Check the result and download the page.

    8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    June 5, 2025 11:30 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Arts toppers of 2024 

    Rank 1: Zeenat Parween, 472 marks

    Rank 2: Bahamani Dhan, 466 marks

    Rank 3: Dipali Kumari, 458 marks

    June 5, 2025 11:20 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Result to be announced via press conference 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference. In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

    June 5, 2025 11:11 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Along with the official websites, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result will also be available on the HT Portal. Students need to register first to get result alert after declaration.

    June 5, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Details needed to check results 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Students need to use the following credentials to check the Jharkhand Class 12 results online-

    Roll code

    Roll number.

    June 5, 2025 10:02 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Pass percentage of 2024 

    Appeared: 221855

    1st Division: 84304

    2nd Division: 115153

    3rd Division: 7218

    Pass Division: 10

    Total pass: 206685

    Pass percentage: 93.16 per cent.

    June 5, 2025 9:21 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Science, Commerce stream results declared

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce streams was announced on May 31. 

    June 5, 2025 8:55 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Check results on these official websites 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 8:51 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Time of result announcement

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 Arts results will be announced at 2 pm and the result link will be activated at 2.15 pm onwards.

    June 5, 2025 8:49 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Results to be announced via press conference

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced via a press conference.

    June 5, 2025 8:46 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When was Class 10 results announced?

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025.

    June 5, 2025 8:43 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the following official websites:

    jacresults.com.

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    results.digilocker.gov.in

    June 5, 2025 8:40 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: How to check results on official website?

    Visit the official website of JAC results at jacresults.com. 

    Click on JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

    Check the results and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    June 5, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Arts results to be available on Digilocker 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Class 12 results will be available on Digilocker as well. All appeared candidates can check it on results.digilocker.gov.in after results are declared. 

    June 5, 2025 8:34 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Login details required to check marks

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Students need to use the following credentials to check the Jharkhand Class 12 results online-

    Roll code

    Roll number.

    June 5, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025.

    June 5, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Details to be shared at press conference 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: In addition to the results, the Board will also share pass percentage, district-wise details, gender-wise performance, and other information.

    June 5, 2025 8:22 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Who will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results?

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The Chairman of the Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Class 12 result for the Arts stream at the press conference.

    June 5, 2025 8:20 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: When can students check results?

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: The link to check the JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 will be activated at 2.15 pm today.

    June 5, 2025 8:14 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 arts stream examination can check their results through the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. The result can also be checked on results.digilocker.gov.in.

    June 5, 2025 8:11 AM IST

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Date and time 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 date: June 5

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 time: 2 pm 

    JAC 12th Arts Result 2025 Live: Jharkhand Board Inter results on HT Portal soon, here's how to check
