Jake Haro confession: What baby Emmanuel's father said; where is missing 7-month-old son?

In a major breakthrough, Jake Haro, the father of missing seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Jake and Rebecca Haro were in court for felony settlement conference in baby Emmanuel's case. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Initially, Jake had pleaded not guilty. However, baby Emmanuel's father cried when he appeared in court to submit the pleas and the matter will now be heard on November 3, as per ABC7 News.

What did Jake Haro confess to

Apart from Jake Haro pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his child, he also pled guilty to the following -

Assault or causing bodily harm to a child

Filing a false report, which is a misdemeanor

Meanwhile, wife, Rebecca pleaded not guilty to an amended criminal complaint, as per the publication. While there has been a break in terms of the alleged perpetrators, there has been no update on where baby Emmanuel might be.

The pleas came as the Haro couple were in court on Thursday morning for felony settlement conference with talks seeking to reach a plea agreement. The couple both stood charged with murder and had pled not guilty.

Felony settlement conferences normally take place ahead of a preliminary hearing. It is an informal discussion between defense attorneys and the prosecution in front of the judge, during which time they exchange information and try to negotiate a solution for cases.

Where is Emmanuel Haro now?

Authorities do not know where baby Emmanuel is as the search did not turn up anything previously, and no new information has come to light about the child's whereabouts either.

As per the publication, prosecutors should be offering more information about the new developments in court on Thursday.

Haro went missing on August 14 and his parents were arrested on September 4. They pled not guilty at the time. They were taken into custody after a multi-agency probe into the disappearance and presumed death of baby Emmanuel.

Rebecca had said that she was attacked and her baby kidnapped from the parking lot, in Yucaipa, but authorities found inconsistencies in the story. Searches at the Haros' Cabazon home followed, and then they were both arrested and charged.