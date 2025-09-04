Emmanuel Haro’s father did not serve a single day in prison even though he was previously convicted of brutally abusing one of his other children, the New York Post reported. Emmanuel allegedly died after being abused by his parents over a long period. Investigators used an undercover inmate to make the father, Jake Haro, admit to the crime, NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported, citing sources. Who is Emmanuel Haro’s father? Jake Haro dodged prison despite battering his daughter, leaving her with fractured skull (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities have said that they have evidence to prove that seven-month-old Emmanuel died after being physically abused by Jake and his wife Rebecca at their home Riverside County, California.

“We believe baby Emmanuel was subject to abuse over time, and because of that abuse, he succumbed to his injuries,” Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said.

“We have a pretty strong indication of where the remains of baby Emmanuel are,” he added.

Who is Jake Haro?

Jake faced up to six years behind bars for battering his 10-week-old daughter Carolina. He abused the child so badly that she is now bedridden for life. However, a judge let Jake off with probation, a work-release program and counseling in 2023.

Jake is now charged with murdering Emmanuel by torturing him along with his wife. After the child’s death, he told investigators Emmanuel was kidnapped from a parking lot on August 14.

Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin recently said that it was “outrageous” that Jake was let go. “Mr. Haro should have been in prison,” Hestrin said.

Jake’s case came amid a years-long push led by Gavin Newsom to keep criminals out of prison, as reported by the New York Post. California’s court system shows that nearly two-thirds of felons do not see a day in prison, a figure that has risen five points since Newsom took over in 2019, per the outlet.

Jake did not have to spend any time in prison despite savagely battering his daughter, leaving her with fractured ribs, a fractured skull, a brain hemorrhage, as well as other injuries. “Our criminal justice system … it broke down. It’s not how it’s supposed to work,” Hestrin said.