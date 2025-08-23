Is Emmanuel Haro dead? San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department gives major update after his parents arrest

The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro have been detained on suspicion of murder, and police fear the boy is dead, over a week after his mother reported the kidnapping in California. Emmanuel Haro missing case update: Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were taken into custody by authorities on Friday at their Cabazon, California, home on suspicion of murder.(X/@sbcountysheriff)

Public safety concerns were immediately raised when Emmanuel's mother, Rebecca Haro, first reported the suspected kidnapping at a shopping center parking lot.

The baby's disappearance triggered a multi-agency probe, search warrant execution, evidence seizure, and community alarm throughout the Inland Empire, raising concerns about the details surrounding the boy's last known moments and the way authorities were prioritizing leads.

Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were taken into custody by authorities on Friday at their Cabazon, California, home on suspicion of murder. They were arrested after an armored car “rammed down their front gate,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Here's SBCSD's statement on Emmanuel Haro and his parents

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBCSD) stated that investigators concluded that the alleged kidnapping in Yucaipa did not take place after finding contradictions in the mother's account, and that the investigation shifted its attention more towards the parents.

The sheriff's department released a statement saying, “It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing,” as per Newsweek. “While these arrests mark a significant development, our focus remains on finding Emmanuel,” deputies later stated.

There are no additional suspects, CBS News said, citing deputies. Law enforcement was visible outside the family's home earlier Friday, and deputies informed the outlet that they were carrying out an operation, according to CBS.

In an update earlier this week, deputies reported that search warrants had been issued at the Haro family residence. Additionally, Jake Haro's vehicle “was previously seized to be processed for evidence,” according to news station KTLA, which cited the sheriff's office.

Here's what Rebecca Haro said

Rebecca Haro first claimed in an interview with KTLA that on the evening of August 14, the abduction took place when she was out at Big 5 Sporting Goods to purchase a mouthguard for her older son's football practice. The mother claimed that she brought Emmanuel with her, and found that baby's required a diaper change.

A case against Jake Haro

In June 2023, Jake Haro was found guilty of felony deliberate child abuse, according to a prior investigation by The Orange County Register about his law enforcement background.

In an earlier statement on the father's past, Vincent Hughes, Jake Haro's defense lawyer, told CBS News that his client is not fleeing from a conviction for child cruelty. "He's not hiding from his record; it's publicly available information," the attorney said.