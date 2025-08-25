Emmanuel Haro case: Father joins search in prison jumpsuit after claims of ‘blood’ at home

Emannuel Haro is feared to be dead as he continues to be missing. Meanwhile, his parents, Rebecca and Jake, were arrested on suspicion of murder. According to The Sun, the seven-month-old's dad joined the search with cops, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, to look for the infant's body. Both Jake and Rebecca were arrested more than a week after the mother claimed that her son was snatched in a parking lot. Police are investigating the disappearance of seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro, whose parents, Jake and Rebecca, have been arrested on murder charges.(X/@sbcountysheriff)

Following an alleged sighting of Emmanuel, the police revealed the tragic update that they fear the infant is dead.

Also Read: Emmanuel Haro found after father Jake's 'confession'? Latest on missing child after parents' arrest

Emmanuel's dad joins cops to look for the infant

As investigators continue to look for Emmanuel's body, a video obtained by the RMG News showed that his father was in orange prison coveralls. Jake, along with the police, was looking through an area near the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, California, which is home to several canyons and mountain ranges, as reported by The Sun. The search team also included Cadaver dogs to look for the baby, but he remains missing.

The police have not yet revealed why they were looking through the particular area of land. The search followed chilling discoveries inside the Haro family’s Cabazon home, located about 90 miles from Los Angeles.

A source claimed that there was blood, as reported by NewsNation. Emmanuel's pictures and his clothes, reportedly, were also removed. Moreover, the host of the “Serialously” podcast, Annie Elise, told NewsNation that the floorboards that "potentially had blood on them” were also removed from their home. She also alleged that the rest of the family members had not seen Emmanuel for around a month.

Also Read: Did Jake, Rebecca Haro murder baby Emmanuel? Why parents of missing child were arrested

Emmanuel Haro's parents arrested on murder charges

On Friday, both Jake and Rebecca were arrested, according to footage released by San Bernardino cops. The arrests came after officers searched a dilapidated barn and three detached buildings on the property. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and removed items like Xbox consoles from their home. Both Emmanuel’s parents had surrendered their cell phones, and police also seized a car belonging to Jake, as reported by The Sun.

Rebecca previously claimed that she was ambushed while she was changing Emmanuel's diaper in the parking lot. When she woke up, she alleged that the baby was gone. However, police found inconsistencies in the mother's account, and thus did not rule out foul play by the parents. According to The Sun, police have now said that they don't believe that the kidnapping occurred.