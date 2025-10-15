Who is Keon King? Suspect charged with kidnapping in Kada Scott's disappearance

A suspect, Keon King, has been arrested after the disappearance of Miss USA hopeful Kada Scott. The 23-year-old from Philadelphia was last seen on October 4 by her mother, leaving for work at a nearby nursing home. She had an overnight shift after which she went missing. Kada Scott had arrived for work on October 4, but left before her shift was over.(X/@KeeleyFox29, X/@iamlegacy23, )

The search continues to locate Scott, the Philadelphia Police reportedly said. With the suspect in custody, officials reportedly said there was a lot of work to be done in the case, and they were treating the case as if Scott is alive.

Who is Keon King?

Keon King is a 21-year-old who is reportedly being charged with kidnapping 'for his involvement' in the disappearance of Scott. He was communicating with the nursing assistant at her job on her last shift, and had driven over to pick her up, the US Sun reported cops say.

Authorities are reportedly looking for his 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry, which has a Philadelphia license plate number MSX-0797, as they believe Scott was in the vehicle at some point. The Philadelphia Police urged the public for help in find the vehicle, which they deemed as imperative to the case.

Also Read | Is D4vd still a suspect? New alleged messages add fresh twist in Celeste Rivas case

King reportedly has a history of abducting female friends and was charged with kidnapping and strangulation earlier in 2025, the US Sun reported the police say. While that case had been dropped, prosecutors have now reportedly reopened it and are pursuing the matter after his latest arrest.

Cops also shared that King had ditched his car and phone before he was cuffed, as per the publication.

Kada Scott case

Scott had arrived for work on October 4, but left before her shift was over. Police said they were unclear on when she left, but her shift was typically from 10 pm to 6 am. She was reported missing on October 5.

Authorities had said at that time that they had ‘some concern, more so than usual’ regarding the case due to the concerning phone calls she was receiving. Authorities had shared earlier that Scott disclosed to her family and friends that she was being harassed by an unknown person over phone.

While authorities found Scott vehicle in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked, she was nowhere to be found, cops noted.