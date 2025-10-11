Is D4vd still a suspect? New alleged messages add fresh twist in Celeste Rivas case

New allegations about singer D4vd have surfaced online even as the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas continues. Her body was found in a state of decomposition in a Tesla registered to D4vd, a day after Celeste's 15th birthday. She had been missing since 2024. Celeste Rivas was found in a Tesla registered to D4vd. (X/@TrueCrimeUpdate)

Now, adding a fresh twist, screenshots circulating online allege that the 20-year-old singer engaged in inappropriate conversations with another minor in 2023.

“I believe long distance relationships work under the right conditions, like you being able to travel with me etc. but you're still in school. With that also being said i don't like hiding anything from anyone, i would love to have a public relationship with someone but the way this is going it's we have to be a secret or something,” part of the alleged text reads. It was shared on Reddit last month.

HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this text message. Screenshots of these texts were also reportedly shared on X by a profile, who claimed to be close to the singer.

A user going by ENGLEEZY had written on September 19, "a new girl d4vd had ‘dated’ in 2023 whilst she was underage has got in touch with me and she has multiple screenshots of everything that happened between them, just know there could even be more and any people comfortable enough to come out please do, we will do our best to help," as per The Source. However, upon visiting the profile it appears that the post has been deleted since.

Is D4vd still a suspect?

No, D4vd is not and has never officially been a suspect in the Celeste Rivas case. This is because cops have not yet determined the cause of death and are not proceeding with the matter as a homicide till they make the determination.

Speaking to Complex, the Los Angeles Police Department also shared that there is not enough evidence currently to name any suspects, and added that Rivas' death might not be murder at all.