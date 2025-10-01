Celeste Rivas case takes a turn: Teen's ex-boyfriend claims her mother didn't treat her well

An ex-boyfriend of Celeste Rivas from middle school has opened up about her life before the tragic discovery of her body in singer D4vd's car, revealing she often spoke about her difficult home environment and even joked about running away. Celeste Rivas ex-boyfriend reveals she joked about running away from home before she was found dead(GoFundMe)

In an interview with TMZ, 15-year-old Damien Hernandez, alongside his mother Jamie, shared that he dated Celeste when she was in the seventh grade at a Lake Elsinore school.

Damien was in the eighth grade at the time. He described Celeste as "kind" but also visibly unhappy. He further shared that her mother did not treat her well.

Celeste spoke about running away

According to Damien, Celeste occasionally mentioned leaving her house and joked about disappearing. "Then one day she was gone," he recalled.

Damien further expressed his shock when reports surfaced of Celeste's alleged relationship with rising singer D4vd. He admitted he assumed she had found happiness outside her home life, only to later be devastated by the tragic turn of events.

Earlier this month, authorities discovered the dismembered and decomposed remains of Celeste Rivas in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla in Los Angeles. The grim revelation has sparked widespread grief and outrage. For Damien, the news carried an extra weight of regret. "Like, no one cared. I don't know, I should have done something," he told TMZ.

The case continues to draw national attention, with investigators piecing together the circumstances of Celeste's final days.

D4vd still not arrested

Authorities in Los Angeles made a grim find earlier this month. The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla linked to 20-year-old musician D4vd. The remains were badly decomposed, and the case has since drawn national headlines.

Despite heavy talk online, police say D4vd has not entered any guilty plea in connection with Celeste’s death. Rumors spread quickly on social media, but so far, no formal charges have been filed.

According to police sources quoted by TMZ, Celeste had been missing for more than a year before her body turned up at the impound lot.

