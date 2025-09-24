Another body near d4vd's home? ‘Baby remains' rumors circulate amid Celeste Rivas investigation

The decomposed body of a teenage girl was discovered earlier this month inside an impounded Tesla registered to rising rapper d4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Celeste Rivas was identified as the girl found dead in D4vd's car(Instagram/ d4vd)

Last week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teen who had been reported missing in April 2024. At the time of her disappearance, Celeste was just 13 years old and living in Lake Elsinore, a city about 60 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

In an official statement, the medical examiner confirmed the body was “severely decomposed.” The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Is d4vd a suspect?

As of now, d4vd has not been charged or arrested, and police have not said he is a suspect in Celeste's death. An unnamed representative for the Houston-born artist told NBC Los Angeles that he is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Misinformation circulates online

As the investigation continues, several unverified claims have circulated widely on social media.

One viral post on X (formerly Twitter), which received over 2.5 million views, claimed that infant remains were found near d4vd’s home and that Celeste was pregnant at the time of her death.

The post read, “Infant remains were DISCOVERED near D4vd's residence, they confirmed Celeste was PREGNANT. Truth is slowly coming to light as they continue to Investigate.”

This particular X post got over 2.5 million views.

However, these claims are false.

There have been no official reports indicating that infant remains were found or that Celeste was pregnant. Law enforcement has not released any information to support these rumors.

Also Read: D4vd’s music video shows eerie parallels to Celeste Rivas case, released months before tragedy

Hollywood Hills property raided

In a separate development, the Daily Mail reported that d4vd and his manager abruptly ended the lease on a $20,000-a-month Hollywood Hills home shortly after police raided the property.

The Tesla was found abandoned for days near Doheny Place and Bluebird Avenue, just blocks from the rented four-bedroom house where d4vd had been staying with his manager, Josh Marshall.

On September 17, LAPD officers raided the residence and seized multiple items, including a laptop. The LAPD confirmed that the search was part of the investigation into Celeste Rivas' disappearance and suspected murder.

The home's owner, Mladen Trifunovic, told Daily Mail that Josh Marshall signed the lease in February 2024. After the raid, Marshall requested to terminate the lease and began moving out both his belongings and those of d4vd.

“They are moving out this week… the moving trucks will be here soon. They’ve decided to move out because of the ongoing circumstances,” Trifunovic told Daily Mail. "They didn’t want to be there anymore."