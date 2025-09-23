D4vd’s music video shows eerie parallels to Celeste Rivas case, released months before tragedy

D4vd experienced a sharp rise in music streams following the disturbing discovery of a 15-year-old runaway, Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered body in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer. An official music video caught attention that included the D4vd dragging a body to the trunk of his car, as reported by The New York Post. The police are investigating how the girl's remains ended up in the car in the Hollywood Hills just a day after her birthday earlier this month. D4vd’s music videos eerily mirror details of the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case, sparking increased public interest in his music.(X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

Chilling resemblance in D4vd's official music video

According to The NYP, D4vd's hit track, Romantic Homicide, was sitting at 8th position on Spotify's daily chart as of Monday, marking its highest peak since it first went viral on TikTok in 2022.

His other tracks, like Feel It and Here With Me, have also seen a surge in streams as renewed attention surrounds the chilling case. His music videos, particularly the one for One More Dance, have gone viral online due to their eerie resemblance to the real-life events.

Released in February, the official video shows the New York-born singer covered in blood, dragging his own body before he stuffed it in the trunk of a vehicle. The official video has garnered over 3.9 million views on YouTube.

D4vd's US tour canceled

The surge in D4vd's tour comes after the remainder of his tour, scrapping shows in both the US and Europe as teh investigation into Rivas' death. While the LAPD has not named the artist as a suspect, officers recently raided a Hollywood Hills residence where D4vd had been staying and “seized several items of evidence”.

The 15-year-old girl's body was found in a Tesla on September 8 after she had been reported missing by her family when she was 13, as per the NYP.