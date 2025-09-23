NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago show axed just one day before by the venue amid ongoing MASA Tour

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's concert in Chicago, scheduled for September 24, has been canceled by the venue. The 25-year-old artist, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is currently on his 45-date Make America Slime Again (MASA) tour. The announcement of his Chicago concert being cancelled came on September 23, as reported by USA Today. NBA YoungBoy's Chicago concert on September 24 has been canceled by the United Center, with no reason provided.(X/ Live Music)

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's concert in Chicago canceled

Early Tuesday, the United Center announced in a statement that it had “made the decision to cancel” for the next day but did not provide any reason for it. On their website, the venue wrote, “If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

The long-awaited MASA tour was announced by NBA YoungBoy in May, just days before the US President Donald Trump publicly revealed that he would pardon the rapper. At the time, he was serving a 23-month federal sentence for gun-related charges.

This tour marks the Make No Sense hitmaker's first in five years following a string of legal troubles that kept him largely off the road. His legal battles included an assault and kidnapping in 2018, a 2019 assault and battery lawsuit, a shooting incident in Miami the same year, and a high-profile federal gun case, which led to his sentencing in 2024, as reported by USA Today.

About NBA YoungBoy's tour

The rapper kicked off his tour on September 2 with his first stop in Dallas, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, California, and St. Louis. The tour has not witnessed any major incidents so far. With Chicago's tour cancelled by the venue, the next stops for the tour include Columbus, Ohio, Brooklyn, New York, Boston, and Newark, New Jersey.

NBA YoungBoy, who released his eighth studio album of the same name, MASA, will conclude his tour on November 12 in Seattle.