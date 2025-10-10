Is D4vd going to jail? PI gives massive update in Celeste Rivas case; ‘seen alive in…’

A Los Angeles Private Investigator has shared a massive update in the Celeste Rivas case. As per PI Steve Fischer, Celeste Rivas Hernandez was officially sighted in 2025, Los Angeles Magazine reported. Singer D4vd's Tesla found in LA impound lot with a wrapped body inside(X@FearedBuck)

The PI, however, could not share the month in which she was seen, since the investigation is ongoing. “I don’t have any proof of communication from her, but I do have an image of her taken in 2025, although I can’t disclose the exact day or month,” the publication reported him say.

The body of Celeste Rivas was found in a Tesla registered to singer D4vd in a Los Angeles towing lot. She had been missing from her home since 2024, and the body was found on September 8, a day after she would have turned 15.

TMZ had revealed the last factual and confirmed sighting of the young girl alive. It was captured on a neighbor's ring camera, when Rivas appeared to be engaged in a confrontation with family members. Fischer confirmed that there was an official sighting in 2025. The PI also noted that though Rivas had appeared to have returned home multiple times after being reported missing in February 2024, she was not removed from the National Crime Information Center. While Fischer marked this as an oddity and thing of concern, LA Mag posited that it is possible authorities were not alerted when Rivas returned. The records are not available to the public.

Is D4vd going to jail?

No, singer D4vd is not going to jail yet, and has not even been named as a suspect in the Celeste Rivas case. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of death and can only then proceed with the investigation as a homicide, at which time a suspect list will likely be drawn up.

However, for now, authorities have told Complex that Rivas' death might not be a murder at all. Meanwhile, the body of Rivas was laid to rest recently.