Celeste Rivas death: Is D4vd a suspect? Singer's big move amid Tesla case probe

Singer D4vd has found his life under scrutiny after the body of a teenager was found in a car registered to him. The body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since 2024, was found in his car on September 8, 2025. The Tesla had not been reported stolen. Singer D4vd's Tesla was found in a LA impound lot with a wrapped body inside(X@FearedBuck)

The car had been towed from Hollywood Hills to a lot in Los Angeles, where workers complained of a foul smell and called the cops, at which time the gruesome discovery was made. Following this, cops have launched an investigation and even carried out searches at the Hollywood Hills place where the singer was staying.

Reportedly, the cops have collected evidence from that house. Amid the ongoing investigation, the singer has made a major move.

D4vd's big move in Celeste Rivas case

D4vd, known for songs like Romantic Homicide, has hired one of Harvey Weinstein's lawyers. The disgraced movie mogul had found himself in the midst of a legal storm during the #MeToo movement.

The 20-year-old singer retained the services of Blair Berk, a top criminal defense attorney who has represented clients like Kanye West, Mel Gibson, and Britney Spears, LA Magazine reported.

Is D4vd a suspect in the Celeste Rivas case?

David Anthony Burke, or D4vd, has not openly spoken about the investigation, except for his team sharing that the singer was cooperating in the process. However, the hiring of the lawyer does not mean that D4vd is a suspect in the case.

Notably, authorities are yet to determine cause of death. Without this, they cannot investigate Rivas' matter as a homicide. As a result, no persons of interest have been named in the case. However, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that investigators were following all leads in the case.

D4vd's move comes amid a lot of online speculation about his involvement in Celeste Rivas' disappearance and death, with many fans looking to his song lyrics for hidden clues. Now, the singer has retained the services of a top criminal lawyer though authorities have not officially named him as a suspect in the case.