Celeste Rivas had trouble at home? Reported police call logs reveal massive hint in D4vd Tesla case

The body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car belonging to singer D4vd, in Los Angeles. Her decomposing body was found on September 8 and Rivas had been missing for over a year, having been reported gone in April 2024, when she was 13.

What do the police logs reveal

Police dispatch logs from Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by the publication, show incidents at Rivas' home in Lake Elsinore, California, between January 2022 and September 2025. There were eleven calls made before she went missing and 22 after.

As per the records, officers responded to five criminal complaints and one emergency 911 call before April 2024, when Rivas was still living there. Sources had earlier indicated to the publication that Rivas had a troubled life at home, and had therefore run away many times in the past.

Rivas reportedly first vanished on Valentine's Day and the LA Times reported a friend say that she had left a note for her family. However, what was said in it remains unclear. As per the records, deputies became aware of Rivas' disappearance at 9:18 am on February 15. They had a follow-up call on the same day at 7:41 pm, and twice more over the next 48 hours.

She eventually came back home that time, though it remains unclear when. Cops visited her residence again on February 20 and February 25. A family friend told LA Times that Rivas was reportedly upset by the social media posts, flyers, and overall publicity they'd generated when she fled from home.

On March 19, 2024, Rivas disappeared again and the family phoned the police to report her missing, as per call logs accessed by the Mail. Deputies carried out a follow-up on March 26. She was reported missing again on April 5, 2024, and cops followed up at the address on April 11, 19, and 20.

On April 27, cops got a call from Rivas' residence to report ‘suspicious circumstances’ though the record did not mention any details. Calls made to the cops after April 2024 include a ‘minor crime investigation’ incident on May 24, 2024, a ‘possible assault’ on August 30, 2024, and a ‘juvenile battery/assault’ on December 24, 2024.

There were eleven other police visits over the next nine months. These were over reports of vandalism, a possible fight or disturbance, and repeated follow-ups of earlier events.

Meanwhile, a cause of death has not yet been identified, meaning cops are still not treating Rivas' case as a homicide.