D4vd's manager issues strong six-word response in fresh twist to Celeste Rivas case

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 12:12 am IST

The body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a car registered to singer D4vd. 

D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, has for the first time addressed the speculations surrounding Celeste Rivas' death. The body of the 14-year-old had been found in the trunk of the car registered to the singer. She had gone missing from Lake Elsinore in 2024.

LAPD said that detectives are following 'multiple leads' in Celeste Rivas' death case, after the 14-year-old was found in D4vd's car.(AP)

Marshall signed the lease, that same year, for the Hollywood Hills place, near where the car in which Rivas' was found was towed from, the Daily Mail reported. Now, he has responded on TikTok, posting under the @JMogul handle.

What did D4vd's manager say

D4vd's manager denied any knowledge or involvement in the matter. He said, “I had zero knowledge of anything.”

Marshall also spoke about accusations which said he ignored warnings about Rivas. He replied “I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate. I live full-time at home with my wife and kids. I do not live in California, and I work remotely 95 percent of the time. My job doesn’t require much interaction with David, as there are many others who handle day-to-day matters.”

He also indicated claims linking him to vehicles or the Hollywood property were false, saying “I have no cars registered in my name in California. Nor have any of my cars been in that state… Stop creating false narratives and assumptions.”

Further Marshall blasted false videos and posts, saying “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon… Please report on factual information.”

Urging content creators to correct their claims, he added, “I hope the creator of this video pins my comment and corrects what she said with a new video, and anyone else making false comments or following a narrative about me that isn’t true.”

As per footage of Rivas from March 2024, obtained by TMZ, she was seen at a local liquor store. Thereon she entered a car, whose make and model could not be determined. The LAPD, on Monday, shared that detectives were following up on ‘several leads’ as the case remains ongoing.

