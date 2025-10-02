Celeste Rivas cause of death update: D4vd Tesla case hits major roadblock; expert weighs in

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered and decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the name of singer D4vd last month. While the cause of death has not been confirmed, with autopsy results yet to be revealed, experts said that investigations could hit a major roadblock. Celeste Rivas (R) was found dead in a car registered to singer D4vd(D4vd on X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been implicated in the case. His representatives told NBC News that the 20-year-old is cooperating with authorities. Celeste's body was discovered in the impounded vehicle on September 8 after authorities said they received a call about a foul odor in the area. She was 15 years old and had been missing since last year, her family said.

Celeste Rivas cause of death update

As investigators continue to probe the case, legal expert Chad D Cummings told The Mirror: "The extensive decomposition and mutilation of the corpse introduces a high probability of inconclusive autopsy findings, which can cripple traditional murder prosecutions and necessitate high-risk circumstantial theories."

“Celeste Rivas’s remains were not merely decomposed; they were dismembered and left in a front Tesla trunk for at least 11 days in August heat, with a ticket issued on September 3 and the body only discovered on September 8 due to odor reports from tow yard staff. This level of decay severely compromises forensic analysis,” he added.

Cummings added that there is a possibility that Rivas' cause of death will be ruled ‘undetermined’.

“Internal organs, soft tissue, and toxicological viability may be lost, and the body weight of 71 pounds suggests wasting or decomposition over weeks or months. If cause of death is ruled ‘undetermined’, prosecutors must rely entirely on circumstantial evidence,” he noted.

The expert said that if a cause of death is not determined, it would ‘raise the threshold for conviction’ and ‘force a dependency on motive, opportunity, and consciousness-of-guilt inferences’.

" If the autopsy cannot distinguish between strangulation, poisoning, overdose, or natural causes, it may become impossible to prove actus reus, and the case risks collapsing into a disposal-of-remains misdemeanor."

Last month, the medical examiner's office told KTLA: "Due to the ongoing death investigation, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined."

Meanwhile, D4vd's manager said that he had ‘zero knowledge’ of anything to do with Celeste's body being in the car. "This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of three children."

“I work remotely 95 per cent of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me,” he added.

“This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon. Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information.”