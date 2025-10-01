Is D4vd a suspect? Latest update on Celeste Rivas Hernandez case

A 15-year-old girl whose body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by rising indie singer D4vd may have been dead for “several weeks” before her remains were discovered, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Monday. Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by rising indie singer D4vd.(Instagram/ d4vddd)

The body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found last month inside the vehicle after it had been towed and impounded in Los Angeles. According to LAPD, the car had been parked in the same location for weeks prior to being towed.

"The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms. Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of her body," the LAPD said on Monday.

Cause of death still unknown

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined how or when Celeste died. Authorities have so far been unable to confirm whether the death was due to natural causes, an accident, or foul play.

"The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death," the LAPD said. “As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”

Is D4vd the suspect?

Despite the disturbing discovery in his vehicle, D4vd has not been named a suspect in the investigation.

"We are not pursuing a suspect or person of interest" at this stage of the investigation, police told TMZ.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Scot Williams added, "We know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke's Tesla. As far as their relationship, it would be premature for me to say anything."