Another body found in car after Celeste Rivas' death; cops provide major update in case

A body was found in a vehicle in a Los Angeles tow yard last month, and a woman was arrested for murder in that case. The discovery was made in the south part of the city. The other body which was found in the car trunk has not been identified yet.

Sandra Romo Diaz, a 52-year-old from Los Angeles, was reportedly taken into custody on September 16, a week after the body was found in the car at Al's Towing on St. Andrews Place, as per ABC7 Los Angeles.

Cops served warrants at multiple locations and then reportedly managed to take Diaz in. She remains in jail now, as per reports. The body was reportedly found in a Honda sedan, whose back appeared to have been burned. The body that was found in the vehicle has reportedly not been identified yet.

However, the similarities to the Celeste Rivas case are hard to miss. The 14-year-old was found in the trunk of a car belonging to singer D4vd. The car had been towed from a Hollywood Hills street and when workers complained of a smell coming from it, in the towing yard, the gruesome discovery was made.

Are the two cases linked?

No, the case where Sandra Diaz was arrested is not the same as Rivas' case.

Rivas' body was reportedly decomposing when it was found. However, authorities have not been able to determine a cause of death yet, and the case is still not being treated as a homicide. In a recent update, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that they were following ‘all leads’ in the case.

Meanwhile, they have collected evidence from the Hollywood Hills home where D4vd was reportedly staying. However, the lease was signed by the singer's manager, which led to some speculation about his involvement in the case.

However, Josh Marshall has denied any knowledge or involvement in the matter. “I had zero knowledge of anything,” he said on TikTok.