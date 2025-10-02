Celeste Rivas case: How D4vd's family was targeted after 14-year-old's body found; harrowing details inside

Singer D4vd's family was reportedly targeted days after the body of Celeste Rivas was found. The 14-year-old had gone missing in 2024, and her body was found in the trunk of a car belonging to David Anthony Burke or D4vd. Police are not treating Celeste Rivas' case as a homicide because the cause of death has not been determined after her body was found D4vd's car.(X/@Awk20000)

While the Los Angeles police shared an update sometime back that their detectives were looking up ‘multiple leads’, new information has shown how D4vd's family was harassed days after the body was discovered.

How D4vd's family was targeted

Texas police on September 18, responded to reports of an active shooter with at least once deceased, at D4vd's family's home in Hampstead. However, when they got there D4vd's parents greeted them, as per footage obtained by TMZ.

The footage showed D4vd's mother assure the cops that her husband, son, and daughter, were the only ones present there. She also stated that they were all unharmed. However, they were afraid that someone might have broken into their home, and cops ultimately assured them that they'd sweep the property.

Reportedly, nobody else was found there and the cops put it down to a ‘swatting’ call. As per the Department of Homeland Security “Swatting is making malicious hoax calls to emergency services to falsely report an ongoing emergency such as a violent crime or explosive device at a certain location.”

Celeste Rivas case update

D4vd has not been named as a suspect and though the body of Rivas was released to her parents, authorities have not provided an official cause of death yet.

Meanwhile, D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, denied all speculations of his involvement in the matter. “I had zero knowledge of anything,” he said on a TikTok video. “I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate. I live full-time at home with my wife and kids. I do not live in California, and I work remotely 95 percent of the time. My job doesn’t require much interaction with David, as there are many others who handle day-to-day matters,” he added.