Celeste Rivas update: Is D4vd innocent? Cops drop massive clue about Tesla case; suspect info

Authorities have issued a new statement confirming that singer D4vd is not yet a suspect in the Celeste Rivas case. The body of the 14-year-old, who had been missing since 2024, was found in a car registered to D4vd. The decomposing body was discovered on September 8, in a Los Angeles towing yard, after people there found a odor coming and called the police. Police collected evidence from the Hollywood Hills house where D4vd was staying, after Celeste Rivas' body was found. (AFP)

Several online theories have tried to establish links between D4vd and Rivas, especially by analyzing the singer's lyrics. Further, D4vd's car – where Rivas' body was found – was not reported stolen. The car was towed from Hollywood Hills, where D4vd was reportedly staying.

Police also proceeded to collect evidence from the house where the singer was staying. The Los Angeles Police Department even said that they are following all leads, and yet, have not named D4vd a suspect.

Why D4vd has not been named a suspect

Police have not officially named D4vd a suspect despite the circumstantial evidence in the case. This is because the LAPD has not been able to determine the cause of death in Rivas' case, as a result of which, they cannot officially treat the case as a homicide or name a suspect for the same.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” the statement read, as per Rolling Stone. Authorities have said that they are not ruling out the possibility that the death was accidental.

Cops faced a hard time even identifying the body given the state of decomposition, when Rivas was found. It reportedly took authorities over a week to make a positive match. While the investigation is ongoing, D4vd's manager has issued a public statement on TikTok quashing all speculation about his involvement in the case, stating he had ‘no knowledge’ of the matter.