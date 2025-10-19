Kada Scott update: Disturbing details about suspect Keon King emerge; new video adds massive twist to case

Additional details have emerged about Keon King, the man arrested in relation to Kada Scott's disappearance. The 23-year-old Miss USA hopeful from Philadelphia was last seen on October 4. Her mother saw her leave for work at a nearby nursing home, where she had the night shift. Kada went missing after that. Keon King was the last person in contact with Kada Scott before her phone and social media activities dropped, authorities shared.(X/@AlBuffalo2nite)

Details about Keon King emerge

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has now shared more disturbing details about King, the man in custody. In the conference, which was livestreamed by NBC 10 Philadelphia, Krasner said that more of King's alleged victims had come forward to authorities since his arrest. He was taken into custody on October 15.

King had been charged earlier with kidnapping and strangulation, in an unrelated case, earlier in 2025. However, the charges were dropped when the victim didn't appear in court. Krasner cited the bail system as being the primary reason for the charges being dropped.

He claimed that the DA's office had requested $1 million bail for King for the initial kidnapping case, but it was set at less. The DA then noted that King had access to ‘a lot of money’ and posted bail ‘almost immediately.’

“That victim is more likely to walk in the door of the courthouse and testify if that victim knows that the defendant can’t walk out right behind her if he’s locked up. Well, he wasn’t locked up here,” the DA said.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said that investigators believe King's alleged offenses are a ‘pattern’ and are refiling charges in the case from earlier this year.

Video adds shocking twist to case

Even as authorities shared details about King, a TikTok video has emerged related to Scott's disappearance, ABC News reported. As per the outlet, the video showed a man looking through a window from outside a residence.

The woman who shared the video alleged the man was trying to break in, as per the publication. Cops reportedly said they believe the man to be Keon King. He has been charged with kidnapping and recklessly endangering another person, among other counts, and is next slated to appear in court on November 3.

What happened in the Kada Scott case

Scott arrived for work on October 4, but left before her shift got over. She was reported missing on October 5. Authorities said she'd been receiving phone calls from an unknown person, who was harassing her.

Scott's vehicle was found in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked. Authorities were able to establish that King was the last person in communication with Scott when her phone and social media activities dropped.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Scott, with her family writing “We just want her home safe.” Her father, Kevin, told CBS News “Each day gets harder and harder, more and more difficult emotionally. I want Kada home as soon as possible. Things are not good, but we still are positive Kada is alive and well somewhere, and we're going to get her home as soon as possible.”

Latest reports indicate that authorities have found what they believe to be the body of Kada Scott, though there is no official confirmation yet.