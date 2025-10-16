Suspect charged with kidnapping in Kada Scott case: Here’s everything you need to know

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Kada Scott, who has been missing since early October. According to 6ABC, Keon King, 21, from Southwest Philadelphia has been charged with kidnapping. Investigators say King was the last known person in contact with Scott, though how long they knew each other is not clear yet. Kada Scott had arrived for work on October 4, but left before her shift was over.(X/@iamlegacy23, )

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told the outlet that evidence shows Scott met with King right after leaving her job at a senior living facility in Chestnut Hill on the night of October 4. “Our evidence is pretty clear that she was in communication with an individual, that individual appears to meet her very shortly after she leaves her place of work, and very shortly after that, she disappears,” Vanore said.

Police searching gold Toyota Camry

Detectives are still searching for a car tied to the case: a 1999 metallic gold Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag MSX0797. It reportedly has heavy front-end damage on the left bumper.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said police believe Scott may have been inside that vehicle. Investigators have tracked sightings of it across several neighborhoods, including Mount Airy, Center City, Grays Ferry, and Southwest Philadelphia.

“We know it’s been in Mount Airy. We have photos of it in Center City, we have pictures of it in Grays Ferry area and in Southwest Philadelphia. So it’s possible that it could be anywhere,” Vanore said as per the outlet.

Authorities warned that the license plate may have been removed or changed. “Every person listening to this, whether you’re in North Philly, South Philly, or Southwest, Northwest - please open your eyes. If you’ve seen this car, call us,” Commissioner Stanford said.

Family desperate for answers

Police said King has a “pattern” of similar behavior. As per 6ABC he was linked to a separate kidnapping and strangulation case from earlier this year, though that case was dropped when the victim did not appear in court. Officials said those charges will now be refiled.

Despite King’s arrest, the search for Scott continues. “We are treating this as if Ms. Scott is still alive. The number one priority is locating Ms. Scott,” Vanore said.

Police searched several areas last week, including a home on Belmar Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia and the Awbury Arboretum in Germantown, but did not find anything.

Scott’s family has been canvassing neighborhoods, posting flyers, and urging the public to share tips. “Any leads we can possibly get, we forward to the police in hopes of getting my daughter back home,” her father, Kevin Scott said.

They have also launched a GoFundMe, offering a reward for credible information. “You never know what little, small, minuscule information may apply to the big picture,” Scott said.

The FBI is now assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information can call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

FAQs

Who is the suspect in Kada Scott’s disappearance?

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Keon King of Southwest Philadelphia.

When was Kada Scott last seen?

She was last seen leaving her job in Chestnut Hill on the night of October 4.

What car are police searching for?

A 1999 gold Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania tag MSX0797, possibly with front-end damage.

Is the FBI involved in the case?

Yes, federal agents are assisting Philadelphia police with the search and investigation.