Who is Eddie Jawad? Michigan businessman shot in Macomb County, search on for suspect

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a large mansion in Macomb Township near 24 Mile and Foss Road on Tuesday, October 14. The shooting outside the mansion wounded Michigan business owner Eddie Jawad, who was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Metro Detroit News. Who is Eddie Jawad? Michigan businessman shot in Macomb County (Pexel - representational image)

Authorities are now looking for a dark-colored SUV that was seen speeding east on 24 Mile Road after Jawad was shot. More than one suspect may have been involved in the shooting, according to investigators.

Who is Eddie Jawad?

Jawad is a well-known local business owner and community advocate, according to WXYZ. The shooting unfolded around 10:15 am on an estate on 24 Mile Road and Springdale Drive, which is located between Card and Romeo Plank.

The residence belongs to Jawad, the outlet reported. He is a renowned entrepreneur and highly regarded member of the community.

Jawad was heading out in the morning when shots rang out. Two bursts of gunfire were heard by neighbors. Jawad was struck by glass fragments before he was rushed to the hospital, where he is now recovering.

‘He's consistently called out any corruption’

Faye Nemer, who knows Jawad professionally and had spoken to him recently, said, "It was extremely alarming. You know, definitely not the typical news that you would want to receive. And this is a shock, you know, kind of sent a shockwave to the entire business ecosystem.”

Nemer serves as CEO of the MENA American Chamber of Commerce. Jawad plays an active role as a member in the organization.

"Eddie has a track record of, you know, holding government accountable, local government," Nemer said. "If you look at his record dating back to 2016 onward, he's consistently called out any corruption, any potential fraud, any type of inequity towards business owners within, you know, the township. And that is something that he has done on a continuous basis."

Jawad, 61, who is a longtime Macomb resident, operates multiple gas stations across Metro Detroit, with operators including Circle K, Speedway, 7-Eleven, Meijer, and Kroger. He is a vocal advocate for small businesses, and is known for having opposed the influence of large corporations entering local markets.

"I'm also looking forward to connecting with local authority just to ensure that there is prioritization and understanding what are some of the factors that, you know, contributed to this incident," Nemer said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called Jawad a “good friend,” according to Macomb Daily. “Here’s what I know: someone attempted to kill him at own home,” he said. “This is outrageous. We shouldn’t be asking ourself why the hell did this happen but what is happening? Something like this should never happen anywhere, let alone in a residential neighborhood in broad daylight.”

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public, as reported by WXYZ. Schools in the area were briefly locked down after the shooting, but the order was later lifted.

Anyone with information on the case has been urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.