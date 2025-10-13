Dothan mall shooting: Multiple people shot outside Wiregrass Commons Mall in Alabama; video shows heavy police presence

A shooting incident took place outside Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan, Alabama on Sunday, prompting police presence. Videos from the incident showed heavy police presence. Image for representational purposes.(Pixabay)

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens confirmed the news to to an ABC-affiliate station. He noted that more than one person had been shot outside Dillard’s department store there. The mall is at 900 Commons Dr, Dothan.

The shooting took place around 4:00 pm and Dothan police are reportedly at the scene at present. The exact number of people and the extent of their injuries remain unknown at this point.

Visuals from the shooting scene emerge

Videos from the scene showed heavy police presence. “Pray for Dothan,” a person wrote, sharing the visuals.

Several cop cars with sirens on could be seen in the clip shared on Facebook.

“Active Shooter at Wiregrass Commons Mall OMW. Start Praying,” wrote another.

Amid reports of the active shooter, several people began to express fears. “Yall check on your people bc they shooting in the mall in Dothan. From the Dot chew group they said at least one death so far. My sister and nieces are in there hiding. Lord please keep them safe,” a person wrote on Facebook.

A local report suggested that a vehicle left the mall but it is unclear if that was the shooter. The report from a person claiming to be a journalist in Dothan also added that the mall has been cleared and is under lockdown. HT.com could not verify this information.

Others also expressed worries over the shooting. “PSA PSA Check on Your People In Dothan There Is a Shooting in The Mall,” a person wrote on Facebook.

Where is Dothan?

Dothan is located a few short miles from the state lines of Florida and Georgia. It is self-labeled as one of the region's ‘most progressive cities’. In the past, Dothan started off as a small settlement, called Poplar Head.

Over time, the hamlet grew and had become a village by 1885. On November 10, 1885, the people of Poplar Head voted to incorporate and Dothan became the name of the new town.