Gang shooting kills 2, injures 12 in Alabama's Montgomery

Gunmen from rival gangs started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city of Montgomery on Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others.

The incident happened on a busy night in the city's tourist district, shortly after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College. The city debuted a Ferris wheel and other downtown attractions for the game. Police said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects in the Montgomery shooting, although no one had been charged early Sunday.(Representative)

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries. Police were called around 11:30 PM to what Graboys described as a “mass shooting."

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," the Associated Press quoted Graboys as saying. He said that the shooters“did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Lieutenant Tina McGriff told local media that an adult woman was among those killed and that at least two juveniles were injured, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

Graboys said investigators were combing through evidence and interviewing potential suspects, although no one had been charged early Sunday.

“We will do everything we need to gather every bit of evidence to chase down whoever is involved,” Graboys said.

Police did not provide the identities of those who were shot.

"Detectives are actively pursuing leads and reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage. We are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical to helping investigators identify those responsible," McGriff said.