Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

South Carolina State University shooting reports: Campus on lockdown after gunfire near Hugine Suites

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 05, 2025 07:30 am IST

South Carolina State University is currently on lockdown after reports of an apparent shooting on campus located in Orangeburg. 

South Carolina State University is currently on lockdown after reports of an apparent shooting on campus, the university's Department of Public Safety has confirmed.

South Carolina State University on lockdown.(Unsplash)
South Carolina State University on lockdown.(Unsplash)

According to WCSC, the reported gunfire originated from Hugine Suites, a residential building located on campus.

Authorities are urging students and staff to return to their residence halls, and for off-campus visitors to leave the area immediately.

Nancy Mace responds

In response to the developing situation, Congresswoman Nancy Mace issued a statement, "Praying for everyone at South Carolina State University tonight. Please stay safe and follow law enforcement instructions as they respond to reports of a shooting on campus. Our hearts are with the students, faculty, and families affected."

South Carolina State University is located in Orangeburg.

So far, authorities have not released an official statement about the incident, and no information has been confirmed regarding a possible shooter or any injuries.

